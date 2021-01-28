The Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce welcomed Long Island’s eighth Philly Pretzel Factory to the community with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 21. The storefront is located at 346 Route 25A, Suite 92, Rocky Point in the Kohl’s shopping center.

Special guests included Councilwoman Jane Bonner and Senator Anthony Palumbo, who each presented a Certificate of Congratulations, as well as the chamber board, chamber members and residents.

Philly Pretzel Factory is known for its signature hand-rolled, fresh baked pretzels that come with a wide selection of dips. Party trays are also available.

“The Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce … looks forward to Philly Pretzel Factory’s success and the future patrons the business will bring to the Rocky Point community,” said Gary Pollakusky, President and Executive Director of the chamber.

“Thank you Rocky Point and surrounding communities for the warm welcome! We are super excited to serve you all,” said franchise owners Nick Grillo and Salvatore Ruffo.

Operating hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-849-3507 or visit www.facebook.com/ppfrockypoint/.