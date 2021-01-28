Ebook checkouts in Suffolk County go into overdrive

The Public Libraries of Suffolk County announced last week that it reached a record-breaking 2.7 million eBook checkouts on Live-brary.com during 2020. This achievement is no surprise to many, as 2020 lead to the increased growth and importance of library digital lending of eBooks and audiobooks while many buildings were closed due to the global pandemic. Live-brary, consisting of 56 libraries in Suffolk County, is one of 102 public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million checkouts.

The Public Libraries of Suffolk County have been providing readers 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks for several years through OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app. Reader interest has grown every year.

“This past year, though difficult, Suffolk libraries have demonstrated their commitment to readers wherever they may be through Live-brary’s eBook and audiobook collections providing much needed access to entertainment and learning opportunities,” said Kevin Verbesey, Director of the Suffolk Cooperative Library System.

The highest circulating title Live-brary readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2020 was Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes thrillers, biographies, children/young adult and more.

The top five eBook titles borrowed through Live-brary’s digital collection in 2020:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

3. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

5. Educated by Tara Westover

The top five audiobook titles borrowed through Live-brary’s digital collection in 2020:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

3. Becoming by Michelle Obama

4. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

5. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

Readers in Suffolk County just need a valid library card to access digital books from Live-brary’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including Apple®, Android™, Chromebook™ and Kindle® (US only). Visit https://live-brary.com/overdrive.com/ or download the Libby app to get started and borrow eBooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.

