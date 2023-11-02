Riverhead man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Nov. 2 that Michael Gilbert, 29, of Riverhead, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of fatally shooting Tyrell Durham 37, of Moriches, following an argument between the victim and Gilbert’s girlfriend in 2021.

“What started out as a verbal argument escalated to murder,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We hope that this lengthy prison sentence provides some measure of justice for Tyrell’s family and friends, all of whom still mourn his tragic loss.”

The evidence at trial established that on November 26, 2021, just after midnight, Gilbert overheard an argument between Durham and Gilbert’s girlfriend over the telephone. Gilbert got onto the telephone call and began arguing with Durham, culminating in Gilbert telling Durham to meet him outside. Coles resided in the same apartment building as Durham.

Durham and his girlfriend went outside of his apartment. Moments later, Gilbert and his girlfriend appeared around the corner of the building. Gilbert then fired a .22 caliber semiautomatic handgun at Durham six times, striking him three times in his body.