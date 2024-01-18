Right Coast Taqueria opens new location in East Setauket

1 of 3

Right Coast Taqueria celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 4088 Nesconset Highway in East Setauket with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 5.

Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce and members of the Three Village Historical Society joined owners David Preisler and Richard Zoob along with General Manager John Negrinelli in the celebration.

The business now has four locations throughout Long Island, including Deer Park, Ronkonkoma and Mineola. The restaurant, which was first established in 2018 at its Deer Park location, serves Mexican food including tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, fajitas and much more.

“Right Coast Taqueria had great food and a fun beach vibe, just what we needed on a cold day as we welcomed them to the community. Wishing them the best of luck, now and in the future,” said Councilmember Kornreich.

For more information, call 631-940-8300. To order online, visit www.rightcoasttaqueria.com.