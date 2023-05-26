Ridge teen reported missing

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Ridge teenager who was reported missing on May 24.

Shyma Dahoui, 15, of Valley Forge Court, was last seen in front of her home on Wednesday, May 24 at approximately 6 p.m. She was reported missing by family yesterday at 7:58 p.m.

Dahoui is a Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-6751 or 911.