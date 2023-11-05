Ribbon cuttings held for 3 new businesses at Stony Brook Village Center

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) hosted ribbon cutting ceremonies for three Stony Brook Village Center establishments — D.K. Brothers by Madison’s Niche, Michael Macrina Architect and Village Hair Studio — on Oct. 24.

D.K. Brothers by Madison’s Niche is a boutique offering a curated collection of men’s apparel, lifestyle gifts, and luxury pet accessories by the owners of Madison’s Niche in Stony Brook Village Center. Guests can expect to shop popular men’s clothing brands like Tommy Bahama, UGG, Ralph Lauren, Levi’s and many more. Plus, they have a wide selection of products for a man’s best friend with a section of the store dedicated to pet products like special outfits, accessories, toys, bowls, beds, treats, and more.

In 2012, Karen McAvoy established Madison’s Niche, drawing inspiration from and naming it after her daughter, Madison. Her daughter Madison has recently joined the business as Vice President. Alike Madison’s Niche, D.K. Brothers takes its concept and name from Karen’s sons, Daniel and Kenneth.

D.K. Brothers is located at 97K Main Street in Stony Brook Village. They are open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 631-779-6457.

Michael Macrina Architect (MMA) has moved their office into the heart of Stony Brook Village. MMA was previously located at the corner of 25A and Main Street for the past 11 years. Established in 2006, MMA has been in business for 17 years and handles all permits required for construction and renovation. They offer interior & exterior renovations, residential architecture, exterior facelifts, new additions, new homes and more. To learn more about Michael Macrina Architect, call 631-686-6585 or visit www.mmarchitectaia.com.

Village Hair Studio is a hair salon designed to create a luxurious and relaxing atmosphere for any client. They are currently offering haircuts, hair coloring, hair smoothing treatments, make-up services and bridal services. In addition, they offer massages and facials to enhance the beauty and relaxation experience. The salon will soon provide special hair and makeup services for those experiencing hair loss from diseases like alopecia or cancer.

The Village Hair Studio is located at 97D Main Street in Stony Brook Village. They are open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment call 631-675-0987 or visit https://www.villagehairstudiony.com/.

