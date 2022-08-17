Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Huntington Village

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty (DGSIR), serving Long Island, Brooklyn, and Queens, officially opened its new Huntington office in downtown Huntington Village with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 4. The new office replaces its longtime Huntington office located about a mile outside of the village.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Chief Executive Officer Deirdre O’Connell cut the ribbon with help from President and Chairman of the Board Patricia J. Petersen and Huntington Sales Manager Melissa Stark. The trio was joined by local government officials, representatives of the Huntington Chamber of Commerce, and many members of the Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty family.

The new state-of-the-art office, ideally situated on the corner of Main Street and New York Avenue in the heart of downtown, will reap the benefits of high visibility and heavy foot traffic in this destination village known for its popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues.

“The opening of our new Huntington office is exciting on so many levels, not the least of which is its outstanding location,” said O’Connell. “It’s the first of its kind, designed to be truly new in every way, from its technology to its layout and overall feel. It is welcoming, comfortable and flexible to meet the needs of all who visit or work here. It’s a place to gather, collaborate, and build relationships.”

Stark echoed O’Connell’s thoughts and added, “An essential part of our culture is our commitment to the local community and that includes partnerships with village and other businesses. And that relationship starts with the cutting of the ribbon.”

For the opening celebration, local restaurants and retail businesses including Prime, The Ivy, Crabtrees, Madison’s Niche, Endo Ethos, and the newest iteration of the popular bookstore Book Revue, The Next Chapter, donated raffle prizes. The proceeds of the raffle will benefit the Daniel Gale Foundation, which in turn will make donations to Long Island not-for-profit organizations. Additionally, The Next Chapter has set up a pop up bookstore within the Huntington office, and will be open for business there throughout the month of August.

Every month the office will host a different business, event or not-for profit. In September, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty will be accepting donations of food and funds for Island Harvest, and in October, supporting Pink Aid’s work to assist breast cancer patients. The office will regularly host the Long Island Board of Realtors’ Daniel Gale Young Professionals Network meetings as well.

“It is very exciting to be play a role in the action on Main Street and be a part of something new and fresh, every day,” added Stark. “We invite our neighbors, friends and passersby to stop in and say hello. We can’t wait to meet you.”

About Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Consistently achieving among the highest average sales prices nationwide, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is a $5.02 billion-dollar organization based on Long Island, N.Y. with close to 950 real estate advisors serving New York City’s metropolitan area with 29 sales offices in Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties, the North Fork of Long Island, and Westhampton Beach. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is committed to marketing and showing homes in a way that gives prospective buyers and sellers the flexibility and convenience of online 3-D and regular video tours of many listed properties, floor plans, and photography, as well as virtual smart phone tours by request. Our other services include a full Relocation/Referrals Division, a Rental Division, DGNY Commercial, and Ambassador Abstract Title company. The Sotheby’s International Realty® affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s has gained national and international recognition, including top honors for sales, marketing and technology worldwide. For more information, visit danielgale.com.