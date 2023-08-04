Retired U.S. Marine captain finishes cross-country trip in Setauket

By Aidan Johnson

Scott Montefusco, a retired U.S. Marine captain, concluded his more than two-month cross-country trip last Saturday, July 29, at the Setauket Fire Department on Nicholls Road.

The trip, which began in San Francisco, was completed to raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization created in tribute to New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who died during the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Siller had raced from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers with 60 pounds of gear on his back to help save lives before sacrificing his own.

Montefusco drove his 1952 Korean War Jeep for the entirety of the trip, which he auctioned off at the fire department. He also had a 1973 Winnebago RV follow him from San Francisco, driven by different first responders, veterans and volunteers.

Steven Rizzo, a long-time friend of Montefusco, organized the ceremony at the fire department. During his speech, Rizzo explained what it was like driving the Winnebago behind him while upstate.

“I told him I’ll go up to Albany and give him a hand and drive the RV down to Hudson, and then the next day we drove down to Poughkeepsie. While we were there, we really got to see him in action,” Rizzo said.

“It’s just fantastic. He’s driving it around and in the town with his Jeep, people stop and stare, [and] veterans were saluting,” he added.

Rizzo described how when Montefusco parked his Jeep, a crowd would form around him and would gladly give donations after hearing the reasons behind his trip. The trip raised at least $40,000, according to Rizzo.

Multiple local officials attended the ceremony, with Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa (C-Selden) presenting Montefusco with a certificate of appreciation, and New York State Assemblyman Ed Flood (R-Port Jefferson) presenting him with a citation for his “great work to the state and the country.”

Montefusco also presented a plaque to the Setauket Fire Department in memory of firefighter Frank Bonomo, from Port Jefferson, who died saving lives on 9/11.

During an interview, Montefusco said that he hoped to inspire young people to take more of an interest in their country.

“After 36 years of service, in retirement I’m not going to stop serving,” he said. “I try to inspire young people to maybe step up and serve as a first responder or as a military member.”

He also hoped to inspire others to take greater interest in American history.

Montefusco’s road trip followed the route of later World War I veteran Maj. Horatio Nelson Jackson, who, along with Sewall K. Crocker, were the first people to drive an automobile across the United States in 1903.