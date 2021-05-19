Results for 2021-22 school budget and BOE candidates
Commack School District
Commack school district residents passed the $205,126,576 budget, 1,981 to 620.
Challenger Gustave Hueber beat incumbent Jarret Behar. Hueber received 1,465 votes, while Behar garnered 1,085.
Elwood Union Free School District
Elwood school district residents passed the 2021-22 budget of $66,913,579.
Yes – 1,294
No – 481
Incumbents James Tomeo and Heather Mammolito won back their seats on the board with 1,056 votes and 940, respectively. Bryan Johnson received 709 and Amy Kern 758.
Haborfields Central School District
The 2021-22 Harborfields school district budget of $90,316,264 passed.
Yes – 1,422
No –346
Susan Broderick, with 1,012 votes, incumbent Suzie Lustig, with 1,019, and Eve Meltzer Krief, with 963 votes, won seats on the board of ed. Incumbent Joseph Savaglio received 601, Freda Manuel has 342 and incumbent Steven Engelmann 812.
Hauppauge Union Free School District
The $119,963,719 2021-22 budget was approved.
Yes – 1,154
No – 415
A resolution to repair the Forest Brook Elementary School roof at a cost of $675,000 was also adopted, 1,291 to 270.
Gemma Salvia and Colleen Capece won the two seats on the board, with 767 and 883 votes, respectively. Incumbent Michael Buscarino received 735 and Megan Asseng 585.
Huntington Union Free School District
The $139,315,854 2021-22 school budget in the Huntington school district passed, 993-250.
Residents reelected Christine Biernacki to the board of ed with 914 votes and newcomers Theresa Sullivan and Thomas Galvin received 856 and 786 votes, respectively, to win seats on the board. (856) and Thomas Galvin. Incumbent Lynda Tine- D’Anna lost her seat with 721 votes.
Kings Park Central School District
No – 642
Yes – 1,902
No – 2,069
Incumbent Victoria Buscareno, 2,126 votes, retained her seat on the board and Carol Taylor one the second open seat with 2,079 votes. Warner Frey received 1,356 and Tammie Topel garnered 1,534.
Smithtown Central School District
Smithtown school district residents approved the budget of $262,319,665.
Yes – 5,125
No – 3,208
The incumbents Jeremy Thode, Charles Rollins and Mandy Kowalik were voted off the board as residents chose challengers John Savoretti, Karen Wontrobski-Rollins and Stacy Murphy for the three seats up for grab.
Seat of Charles Rollins:
Charles Rollins – 3,816 votes
John Savoretti – 4,604 votes
Seat of Jeremy Thode:
Jeremy Thode – 3,951 votes
Karen Wontrobski-Ricciardi – 4,461 votes
Seat of Mandi Kowalik:
Mandi Kowalik – 3,805 votes
Stacy Murphy – 4,610 votes
In a video posted to the challengers’ campaign page, Savoretti explained why the three decided to run together.
“Having one person change is a start, but when you have all three of us change, that’s a running start,” he said. “And what you’re doing is you’re sending a serious message to the other candidates who are in there, who are going to be coming up for election next year and the years after, that if you don’t wake up and start doing right by the kids and what’s right for the community, you’re not going to be there again.”
Three Village Central School District
In the Three Village Central School District the $222.6 million budget did not pass as 60% approval was needed to pass the budget that pierced the 1.37% cap on the tax levy increase. The tax levy increase was 1.85%.
Yes – 2,286
No – 1,677
Deanna Bavlnka retained her seat on the board with 2,076 votes, while Sue Rosenweig and Shaorui Li won the other two open seats with 2,202 and 2,326 votes respectively.
David McKinnon received 1,917 votes and Karen Roughly 1,754.