Results for 2021-22 school budget and BOE candidates

Commack School District

Commack school district residents passed the $205,126,576 budget, 1,981 to 620.

Challenger Gustave Hueber beat incumbent Jarret Behar. Hueber received 1,465 votes, while Behar garnered 1,085.

Elwood Union Free School District

Elwood school district residents passed the 2021-22 budget of $66,913,579.

Yes – 1,294

No – 481

Incumbents James Tomeo and Heather Mammolito won back their seats on the board with 1,056 votes and 940, respectively. Bryan Johnson received 709 and Amy Kern 758.



Haborfields Central School District

The 2021-22 Harborfields school district budget of $90,316,264 passed.

Yes – 1,422

No –346

Susan Broderick, with 1,012 votes, incumbent Suzie Lustig, with 1,019, and Eve Meltzer Krief, with 963 votes, won seats on the board of ed. Incumbent Joseph Savaglio ­received 601, Freda Manuel has 342 and incumbent Steven Engelmann ­812.

Hauppauge Union Free School District

The $119,963,719 2021-22 budget was approved.

Yes – 1,154

No – 415

A resolution to repair the Forest Brook Elementary School roof at a cost of $675,000 was also adopted, 1,291 to 270.

Gemma Salvia and Colleen Capece won the two seats on the board, with 767 and 883 votes, respectively. Incumbent Michael Buscarino received 735 and Megan Asseng 585.

Huntington Union Free School District

The $139,315,854 2021-22 school budget in the Huntington school district passed, 993-250.

Residents reelected Christine Biernacki to the board of ed with 914 votes and newcomers Theresa Sullivan and Thomas Galvin received 856 and 786 votes, respectively, to win seats on the board. (856) and Thomas Galvin. Incumbent Lynda Tine- D’Anna lost her seat with 721 votes.

Kings Park Central School District

The budget in the Kings Park school district budget of $98,054,941 passed.

Yes – 1,458

No – 642

Incumbents Kevin Johnston 1,169, and Diane Nally retained their seats with 1,169 and 1,102 votes, respectively. Challengers Cynthia Grimley and Clayton Cobb 826 received 962 and 826, respectively.

Northport-East Northport Union Free School District

The Northport-East Northport 2021-22 budget of $174,704,748 did not pass.

Yes – 1,902 No – 2,069 Incumbent Victoria Buscareno, 2,126 votes, retained her seat on the board and Carol Taylor one the second open seat with 2,079 votes. Warner Frey received 1,356 and Tammie Topel garnered 1,534. Smithtown Central School District

Smithtown school district residents approved the budget of $262,319,665.

Yes – 5,125

No – 3,208

The incumbents Jeremy Thode, Charles Rollins and Mandy Kowalik were voted off the board as residents chose challengers John Savoretti, Karen Wontrobski-Rollins and Stacy Murphy for the three seats up for grab.

Seat of Charles Rollins:

Charles Rollins – 3,816 votes

John Savoretti – 4,604 votes

Seat of Jeremy Thode:

Jeremy Thode – 3,951 votes

Karen Wontrobski-Ricciardi – 4,461 votes

Seat of Mandi Kowalik:

Mandi Kowalik – 3,805 votes

Stacy Murphy – 4,610 votes

In a video posted to the challengers’ campaign page, Savoretti explained why the three decided to run together.

“Having one person change is a start, but when you have all three of us change, that’s a running start,” he said. “And what you’re doing is you’re sending a serious message to the other candidates who are in there, who are going to be coming up for election next year and the years after, that if you don’t wake up and start doing right by the kids and what’s right for the community, you’re not going to be there again.”

Three Village Central School District

In the Three Village Central School District the $222.6 million budget did not pass as 60% approval was needed to pass the budget that pierced the 1.37% cap on the tax levy increase. The tax levy increase was 1.85%.

Yes – 2,286

No – 1,677

Deanna Bavlnka retained her seat on the board with 2,076 votes, while Sue Rosenweig and Shaorui Li won the other two open seats with 2,202 and 2,326 votes respectively.

David McKinnon received 1,917 votes and Karen Roughly 1,754.