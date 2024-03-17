Renovations and innovations underway at Emma S. Clark Memorial Library

By Serena Carpino

Recently, Emma S. Clark Memorial Library in Setauket has made many changes. From their new café to their outdoor patio, the library has undergone several renovations in the past few years. Combined with the creation of new programs, these additions reflect efforts to incorporate modern technology into Emma Clark.

The library originally decided to add the outdoor patio space after the pandemic. The patio, which is fully wheelchair accessible, has added 800 square feet for patrons to sit and enjoy reading books in nice weather. The architect in charge was John Cunniffe, a Stony Brook resident who has done many projects for the Three Village Historical Society, Frank Melville Memorial Park, The Long Island Museums, and various other local organizations.

In addition to the outdoor patio, the library also installed a new café, which is run by Level Up Kitchen. The kitchen is owned and operated by Chelsea Gomez, a local chef. In her cooking, Gomez prioritizes sustainability, using high quality ingredients, and working with Long Island farmers.

According to Lisa DeVerna, a spokesperson from Emma Clark, the café has been successful so far. “We’ve been very pleased with how the café is going so far. We’ve seen people of all ages, from senior citizens to teens, utilizing the café, an extended service of the library.”

Other changes include adding a Main Reading Room, where the café is located. This section is now separated by glass doors to allow more social activities in the front, while the back is reserved for reading and quiet activities.

The library is also planning on adding an environmentally friendly HVAC unit in the near future. It will be energy efficient and not use fossil fuels.

Aside from construction, Emma Clark has also continued to add new programs and projects for visitors. This March, the library is offering Seed Library and Seed Swap Box to celebrate the first day of spring. This addition goes along with the gardening classes, which have been very popular both in-person and online.

The library is also working to expand programming opportunities for teens. “Since the establishment of Teen Services as a new and separate department just last year, programming has more than doubled,” DeVerna said. “We hope to continue to grow this department.”

To do this, the library plans on providing more programming opportunities both in and outside of the library. For example, they have been offering more technology classes, including a course on advanced Excel, the first non-beginner course at Emma Clark. Also, they have placed a greater emphasis on the Cricut machine. While it may seem that most of the improvements have been for teens and adults, the children’s library is continuing to see changes as well. “In our Children’s Library, we have added new imaginative play toys, and looking ahead, we’re hoping to continue rearranging the flow and usage of that area to make it a more welcoming space,” DeVerna explained.

The recent years have seen many technological updates for Emma Clark. While some may worry that such additions can distort the original intent of a library, DeVerna clarified the benefits of these changes. “As the world has evolved, libraries have evolved with it.” She explained that the library offers printed, eBooks, and audiobooks in order to cater to all of their patrons’ needs. In addition, they supply both movies and music and have databases for people to “learn anything from history to finance to genealogy to how to fix your car.”

“We recognize that technology now plays a large part in obtaining information, so we help people learn how to use their computers and mobile devices through computer classes, tech clinics [where adults learn from teen volunteers], and even one-on-one appointments with a tech-savvy librarian,” DeVerna said. “We have classes and events for all ages. The library connects people and is a community and information center, both in our building and beyond its walls.”