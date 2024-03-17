Suffolk D.A.: Suspect wanted for abandoning two small dogs in Kings Park

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the Suffolk County Police Department, and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the individual(s) wanted in connection to the abandonment of two small dogs in Kings Park.

On March 5, at approximately 12:10 p.m., an unknown subject driving a tan or gold SUV was seen pushing two small white dogs out of the subject’s car, releasing them into Sunken Meadow State Park, and then fleeing. The two dogs were subsequently located and brought to the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter covered in ticks. The dogs were not microchipped and had no other identifying information.

The Town of Smithtown renamed the dogs “Thelma” and “Louise.” They are both mixed breed dogs. Thelma, who has since been adopted, is estimated to be four years old. Louise is estimated to be two years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477. Crime Stoppers has pledged a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that results in an arrest. The public can also provide information directly to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office at: https://suffolkcountyny.gov/da/Contact-Us/Report-Animal-Abuse-Neglect-or-Illegal-Possession- of-an-Exotic-or-Dangerous-Animal

If you are interested in adopting Louise, please submit an online adoption application to the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter at https://www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com/.