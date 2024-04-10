The Town of Brookhaven has announced that registration for the 16th Annual Great Brookhaven Cleanup is now open. The event, which is co-sponsored by the Town of Brookhaven’s Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management and Teachers Federal Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, May 18 at various locations throughout Brookhaven Town. It is part of a national effort that draws over 5 million volunteers in more than 20,000 communities across America who come together to pick up litter and clean miles of roadway, rivers, lakes, and more. Last year, the Great Brookhaven Clean Up drew more than 2600 volunteers.

Free gloves, trash bags and t-shirts will be provided by the Town for the Great Brookhaven Clean Up volunteers. The supplies will be available for pick up at the Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management’s third floor office at Town Hall during regular business hours (9:00 am to 4:30 pm) from May 6 to May 17. Evening pick-ups are scheduled for May 14 and May 15 from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Appointments are necessary and must be scheduled during the registration process. Brookhaven Town Hall is located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville.

Individuals or groups can register online for the Great Brookhaven Clean Up and get more information at www.brookhavenny.gov or by calling 451-TOWN (8696).