Protect your eyes during the eclipse

With the solar eclipse happening today, we must emphasize the critical importance of viewing it safely.

Do NOT look directly at the sun for any length of time. Staring directly at the sun, even during an eclipse, can cause irreparable damage or blindness. Please protect yourselves, your children and your pets. Don’t turn this remarkable celestial day into a moment that will threaten the future vision of anyone in your household.

Use approved solar viewing glasses. Only use specialized solar viewing glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. Regular sunglasses do not offer adequate protection and can make it easier to look into the sun, although not any safer.

Consider using pinhole projectors or other indirect viewing methods to observe the eclipse safely without staring directly up at the harmful rays that can cause solar retinopathy. These methods project an image of the sun onto a surface below you and not in the sky, allowing you to view the passing of the moon in front of the sun without risking eye damage.

Supervise pets during the eclipse to ensure they do not look directly at the sun. Keeping pets indoors helps prevent them from looking up to see what’s happening.

Be cautious of counterfeit solar viewing glasses. Purchase them from reputable sources only to ensure they meet safety standards.

The eclipse will have varying durations depending on your location. Refer to reliable sources for the precise timing in your area.

Your safety is of utmost importance. Let’s make this celestial event a memorable and safe experience for all!