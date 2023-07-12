Power to Feed Long Island food collection drive heads to Smithtown July 14

PSEG Long Island will host a food drive at Stop & Shop supermarket, 291 West Main St., Smithtown on Friday, July 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is one of six Power to Feed Long Island summer food collection events to benefit Long Islanders facing hunger. The food and supplies will be collected by Island Harvest Food Bank and distributed to Long Islanders through local agencies and their food programs.

Hundreds of thousands of Long Island families struggle with hunger throughout the year. During the summer months, there is a significant reduction in food donations to local food banks, pantries and programs. Compounding the issue, children are not in school where they can receive free and reduced-cost breakfast and lunch. In addition, the pandemic and the increased inflation rate have further strained local food pantries and emergency feeding programs served by Island Harvest. Long Islanders are being encouraged to remember their neighbors who are struggling to feed themselves and their families every day.

PSEG Long Island is providing the venue for Long Islanders to donate to their neighbors in need. The initiative aims to collect the equivalent of 50,000 meals from the first day of summer 2023 to the last. In the past two years, thanks to the generosity of Long Islanders, the equivalent of more than 60,000 meals was collected.

Food collection bins and a drive-thru option will be set up in the parking lot of the supermarket where the public can donate nonperishable items and household essentials for community members facing food insecurity.

Island Harvest requests the following:

Nonperishable food (no glass jars please): Healthy varieties of canned foods, such as low-sodium beans, vegetables, soups, pasta sauces and tomato varieties, tuna and chicken, along with rice, pasta, popcorn kernels, nut butters, olive and canola oil, spices and pet food

(no glass jars please): Healthy varieties of canned foods, such as low-sodium beans, vegetables, soups, pasta sauces and tomato varieties, tuna and chicken, along with rice, pasta, popcorn kernels, nut butters, olive and canola oil, spices and pet food Household essentials : Toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, laundry detergent and dish soap

: Toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, laundry detergent and dish soap Personal care items : Toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, feminine care products and shaving products, antibacterial wipes and washcloths

: Toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, feminine care products and shaving products, antibacterial wipes and washcloths Baby care items: Diapers, wipes, formula, creams, ointments and baby wash

The schedule of remaining collection events is:

July 28, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Stop & Shop – 95 Old Country Road, Carle Place

Aug. 11, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at ShopRite – 3901 Hempstead Tpke., Bethpage

Sept. 1, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Stop & Shop – 3126 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport

Sept. 15, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Stop & Shop – 575 West Montauk Highway, West Babylon

For more information, visit www.psegliny.com/feedLI.