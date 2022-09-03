Port Jefferson Station’s Exit Realty gives back to the community

1 of 4

In gratitude for the support shown to EXIT Realty Island Elite by the local community, agents from the real estate brokerage recently transported and dropped off the backpacks and supplies collected during their annual backpack fundraiser. This is the fourth year this office has organized this supply drive, which provides every incoming kindergarten student in the Comsewogue school community with a free backpack and starter supplies like crayons, markers, rulers and more.

EXIT, located at 4699 Nesconset Hwy, Suite 2, in Port Jefferson Station, has now collected well over a thousand back packs, and donated the extra supplies to local churches and organizations.

“We appreciate being a part of this wonderful community and welcome the opportunity to give back,” said Jason Furnari, Broker/Owner of EXIT Realty Island Elite.