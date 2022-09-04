Cooking Cove: Tomatoes! Tomatoes! Tomatoes!

By Barbara Beltrami

That’s right. At this time of year it’s all about tomatoes. So exalted are they that everybody is talking about them, writing about them, slicing and dicing them, dressing them, cooking them and eating them in all sorts of dishes. From sauces to salads to summer soups and savory snacks, tomatoes rule! I know I write about them every year at this time, but I have a feeling that new ways to prepare them are not unwelcome.

Tomato Quiche

YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

3 heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1/4” slices

One 9” pie crust

4 large eggs

1 cup milk or half and half

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

5 ounces shredded Emmentaler cheese

3/4 cup diced and sautéed prosciutto

1/2 cup sliced scallions

DIRECTIONS:

Place rack in lower third of oven and preheat oven to 350 F. Arrange tomatoes in a single layer on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake until brown at edges, about 30 minutes. Set aside; leave oven on. On a lightly floured work surface roll out pie crust and place in an 8-9” deep-dish pie or quiche pan; press dough to cover bottom and sides of pan and crimp as needed. Place in freezer until crust is cold and filling is ready.

For filling, in a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, red onion, salt and pepper, half the cheese and half a cup of the prosciutto; pour into cold crust and bake until partially set, about 25 minutes. Carefully remove from oven and top evenly with tomato slices, remaining cheese and prosciutto. Bake until top and crust are golden and filling is set, about 20 minutes or when a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Place on wire rack and let cool 5 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with scallions and serve warm with a green salad.

Linguine with Scallops in a Creamy Cherry Tomato Sauce

YIELD: Makes 2 to 3 servings

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces linguine, cooked according to package directions

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 quart cherry tomatoes, halved

3/4 cup minced shallots

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound sea scallops, halved, rinsed and patted dry

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon leaves

DIRECTIONS:

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter; add cherry tomatoes and stirring constantly, cook until they start to release their juices and burst, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add minced shallot and garlic and stirring constantly, cook until fragrant, about one and a half minutes; add scallops, stir and cook until they are just opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle mixture with salt and pepper and add cream, stirring frequently, until it thickens a little, about one to two minutes. Stir in tarragon and cooked pasta and serve immediately with green beans vinaigrette.

Heirloom Tomato, Corn and Herb Salad

YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

6-8 ripe heirloom tomatoes, assorted varieties

2 ears corn, kernels removed and chopped

4-6 scallions, sliced thin

3/4 cup fruity extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons aged balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1/2 cup flat leaf parsley leaves, chopped

1/3 cup basil leaves, chopped

1/4 cup garlic chives, snipped

DIRECTIONS:

Cut the tomatoes into thin wedges, place in large bowl and add corn and scallions. In a small bowl whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, brown sugar, mustard, and salt and pepper; add to tomatoes and scallions, then add herbs; toss to coat evenly. Serve at room temperature with rustic bread.