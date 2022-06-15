Home Real Estate Port Jefferson Station – Ranch With Curb Appeal Galore!
Port Jefferson Station – Ranch With Curb Appeal Galore!
On a dead end block with a semi-circular graystone path to the front porch, a paver driveway to the garage, 6 ft. fencing on side and back yards. Family Room, Dining/Living Room with a gas fireplace. Updated Eat-In Kitchen. The Primary Bedroom has an updated Bath and the additional 2 Bedrooms share the 2nd updated bath.
$499,000 | MLS #3402453
For more information click here