Teenager killed, two seriously injured in Commack motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor-vehicle crash that killed a teenager and seriously injured two others in Commack the afternoon of June 15.

A teenager was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Indian Head Road when he swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control. The Mustang struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling southbound near Carldon Road at approximately 3:45 p.m. A female passenger in the Mustang, Isabel Carella, 17, of Smithtown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mustang, Dominic Crocitto, 17, of Kings Park, was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries. A passenger in the Mustang was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with serious physical injuries. A third passenger from the Mustang was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, Annalise Wilkes, 19, of Commack, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.