Port Jefferson Royals sting Bridgehampton Killer Bees in a blowout victory

By Andrew Zucker

Five games played, five wins for the Port Jefferson Royals.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Royals defeated the Bridgehampton Killer Bees 63-21, their second victory over Bridgehampton in three days.

“It’s been two weeks of just craziness, trying to get things in, a whole new system,” Port Jefferson head coach Pete Meehan said postgame. “It’s been my most enjoyable two weeks of the past year.”

Sophomore guard Drew Feinstein continued his scorching hot start to the season, scoring 20 points, including an empathic dunk halfway through the first quarter to put the Royals up by 10. Port Jefferson’s second-leading scorer, John Sheils, chipped in 10 points during the victory.

“He’s [Feinstein] an extremely talented player,” Meehan said. “There’s no doubt he’s a weapon… He’s tremendously unselfish. They’ve all bought into what we’re doing.”

Feinstein’s 20 points against Bridgehampton dropped his season average of points per game to 24.2.

The Killer Bees were led by Kristopher Vinski, who scored seven points during the contest, and Alex Davis, who added six.

Port Jefferson (5-0) looks to continue their perfect season when they head to Smithtown Christian on Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. Bridgehampton (0-5) heads home seeking their first win of the season as they take on Shelter Island on Friday at noon.