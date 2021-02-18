Dress for Success Brookhaven & The Eastern Shore (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated offers the following free Virtual Career Workshops for February:
How to Find and Apply for a Job
Thursday, February 18 at 6 p.m.
Selecting the best website for your search
Resume preparation and application submission
How to respond to job opportunities
Space is limited
Organic Gardening Workshop
Wednesday, February 24 at 6 p.m.
The Town of Brookhaven in partnership with Ann Pellegrino,
Founder and Director of Bethel Hobbs Community Farm in Centereach will
be hosting this fun and worthwhile workshop for gardeners of all levels.
Space is limited
Keys to a Strong Interview
Thursday February 25, at 6 p.m.
Virtual Interview Preparation
Skills and strategies for Virtual Interviews with Teresa Evans and Marie Desvarieux, MD
Teresa Evans
Senior Director, Head of Human Capital at United Way of New York City, NY
Parliamentarian & Chair of Resource Development of Eastern Shore (NY) Chapter of
The Links, Incorporated.
Marie Desvarieux, MD
Cardiologist, Partner at Premiere Cardiology, LLC of Bayshore & Smithtown, NY
President of Eastern Shore (NY) Chapter of
The Links, Incorporated.
Space is limited
For more information, call 631-451-9127.