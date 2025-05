OFFERING HOLISTIC SUPPORT

The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce welcomed new Chamber partner Kristina Scaglione (holding scissors) of Limitless Integrative Wellness, 100 Mariner’s Way, Port Jefferson at a ribbon cutting on April 24. The event was attended by Mayor Lauren Sheprow (holding certificate), PJCC President Steve Munoz (far left), friends and staff. For more information, call 631-818-1528 or visit limitlessintegrativewellness.com.