PANDA Tai Chi classes head to UUFSB in East Setauket

People who suffer from chronic diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, neuropathy, dementia, and arthritis have the chance to join the 12-week PANDA Tai Chi exercise classes at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket starting on Sunday, May 18 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Martial artist, Spencer Gee, has spent 15 years developing a tai chi program for people with chronic diseases such as: Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Neuropathy, Dementia, Arthritis and others. This program allows the students to move their bodies in a way that can help delay the progression of their disease. They are able to maintain strength and mobility and release tension and stress.

Spencer is an engaging teacher and tells everyone, “Come join us for an exciting and fun workout for your mind and body.”

Classes will be 1 hour long on Sundays at 3 p.m. on May 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 13, 20, 27; and August 3 and 10.

Fee is $180 per student, caregivers are encouraged to join in for an additional reduced fee. For more information or to register, email Laila at [email protected].