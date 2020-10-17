Port Jeff Station to Celebrate Prescription Drug Take Back Day
It’s time to turn in those unused and expired prescription medications sitting in the bathroom cabinet.
The Town of Brookhaven Council 1 Drug Prevention Coalition and the Center for Prevention and Outreach’s SB IMPACT Coalition through Stony Brook University’s Student Health, Wellness and Prevention Services will be hosting a Drive-Thru Wellness Day to support a healthy, drug-free community during Red Ribbon Week.
On Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., visitors can turn in their old prescriptions for safe disposal and celebrate National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event will be held at the Port Jefferson/Terryville Chamber Train Car, located at the southeast corner of route 112 and 347. Cars enter on Rose Ave.
Free masks and hand sanitizer will be given out, and a food drive will be collecting to benefit local food pantries.