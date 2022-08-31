1 of 31

It was a see-saw battle in the first two sets between cross-town rivals Mount Sinai and Port Jefferson on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

While the Mustangs kept it close in both sets, the Royals, fueled by Erin Henry’s dominant performance from the service line, finished strong and won both.

Mount Sinai rallied in the third set, but the Royals played mistake-free volleyball and swept the match 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 in the opening round of this non-league matchup.

Both teams begin league play Thursday, Sept. 1. Mount Sinai hosts Center Moriches at 5 p.m. and the Royals travel to Pierson/Bridgehampton with a 6:15 p.m. start time.

— Photos by Bill Landon