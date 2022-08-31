1 of 31
Mount Sinai junior Sophia Portnoy sets for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Erin Henry with a kill shot for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai eighth grader Kyleigh Hertz keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai at the ready in non-league home game against. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Kiera Collier with a kill shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Brielle Williams and Leia Walter battle at net for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff Libero Ava Reily keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Megan O’Hanlon battles at the net. Photo by Bill Landon
Point: Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai junior Leia Walter from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Alexa Ayotte puts the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Payton Anderson puts the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Royal nation invades the Stable. Photo by Bill Landon
Point, Port Jeff
Port Jeff eighth grader Ava Reily keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Alexa Ayotte tips the ball at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Mustangs at the ready. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Maggie Johnston from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Point: Mount Sinai. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Mia O’Connell from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai eighth grader Kyleigh Hertz keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Olivia Sherman battles at net for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Payton Anderson sets the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Erin Henry with a service ace. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai sophomore Ava DeMarco from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Sophia Wennerod sets the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai eighth grader Hailey Trepiccione keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai junior Kayla Gross from service for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Alexa Ayotte sets the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai junior Kayla Gross sets the play for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai junior Kayla Gross from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
By Bill Landon

It was a see-saw battle in the first two sets between cross-town rivals Mount Sinai and Port Jefferson on Tuesday, Aug. 30. 

While the Mustangs kept it close in both sets, the Royals, fueled by Erin Henry’s dominant performance from the service line, finished strong and won both. 

Mount Sinai rallied in the third set, but the Royals played mistake-free volleyball and swept the match 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 in the opening round of this non-league matchup.

Both teams begin league play Thursday, Sept. 1. Mount Sinai hosts Center Moriches at 5 p.m. and the Royals travel to Pierson/Bridgehampton with a 6:15 p.m. start time. 

— Photos by Bill Landon

