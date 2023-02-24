Port Jeff Royals cruise to victory in Class C/D Suffolk final

Port Jefferson senior Alexa Ayotte banks two for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson sophomore Caitlin Dickhuth lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson sophomore Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson sophomore Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich goes to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson sophomore Caitlin Dickhuth scores for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson senior Amy Whitman lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson senior Lola Idir drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson sophomore Siena Cipriano nails a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon

Port Jefferson broke out early and never looked back in the Suffolk Class C/D final against Smithtown Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Centereach High School. 

The Royals, the Class C qualifier, cruised to a 60-27 victory over their Class D opponent. 

Senior Lola Idir topped the scoring chart for the Royals with 23 points. Sophomore Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich netted 13, and senior Amy Whitman banked 10.

The win lifts Port Jefferson to 17-2 on the season. The team will face Class B qualifier Center Moriches at Center Moriches High School on Saturday, Feb. 25. Gametime is at noon.

Pictured clockwise, from above: Port Jefferson sophomore Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich goes to the rim for the Royals; sophomore Siena Cipriano nails a three-pointer ; and Port Jefferson senior Lola Idir drives the lane for the Royals in the Suffolk Class C/D final against Smithtown Christian.

— Photos by Bill Landon

