Six people arrested during vape compliance check

Suffolk County Police have arrested six people during an underage vape operation at locations in the

Second Precinct on Feb. 23.

In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an

investigation into the sale of vapes and e-cigarettes to minors during which 24 businesses were checked

for compliance.

Employees of the following stores were allegedly charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree:

 An employee of Green Leaf Smoke Shop, located at 247 Broadway, Greenlawn

 An employee of Cloud Empire Smoke Shop, located at 108 Broadway, Greenlawn

 An employee of East Northport Smoke Shop, located at 250B Larkfield Road, East Northport

Two employees of the following stores were charged with Criminal Sale of Cannabis 3rd Degree:

 An employee of Cigar House Smoke and Vape Shop, located at 594 Walt Whitman Road,

Melville

 An employee of Intense Smoke, located at 532 Walt Whitman Road, Melville

An employee of the following store was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree and

Criminal Sale of Cannabis 3rd Degree:

 An employee of Nirvana Vape Shop, located at 1153A East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington

All six employees were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear in First District

Court in Central Islip on a later date. Compliance checks were conducted at 18 other businesses in the

Second Precinct and no violations were issued. Of those 18 businesses, three were cited during a

previous inspection but were found to be in compliance during this check.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.