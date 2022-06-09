1 of 38
The thrill of victory. Photo by Bill Landon
Royals win. Photo by Bill Landon
Royals win. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Abigail Rolfe holds the LIC plaque. Photo by Bill Landon
Royals win. Photo by Bill Landon
Luke Filippi accepts the Long Island Championship plaque. Photo by Bill Landon
Royals win. Photo by Bill Landon
Royals win. Photo by Bill Landon
Royals win. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Kyle Erickson scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Time Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Time Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Kyle Erickson rips one deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Abigail Rolfe hits one to right. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi goes the distance with 8 strikeouts in the Long Island Championship game. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Frank Andriani smacks one deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Ciaran Laffey slides home. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi rips one deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Kyle Erickson with a pickoff attempt at 2nd. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Kyle Erickson fires to 1st. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi slides into 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi scrambles back to 1st. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Kyle Erickson throws to 1st. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Daniel Owens makes the catch. Photo by Bill Landon
Carle Place down to their last three outs. Photo by Bill Landon
From the dugout. Photo by Bill Landon
Royals score again. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Abigail Rolfe rounds third heading home. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff Kyle Erickson hits one deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Abigail Rolfe shows bunt. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Ruairi Rago rips the cover off the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Kyle Erickson charges an infielder hit. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Daniel Owens safely on third. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Daniel Owens lays down a bunt. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff 1st baseman Ruairi Rago makes the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi fires from the mound. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Abigail Rolfe takes a cut. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Ruairi Rago holds the runner on. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Royals got rolling in the bottom of the second inning with bases loaded and no outs when Frank Andriani was hit by a pitch, forcing Nathaniel Mullen home to take a 2-0 lead in the Long Island Class C Championship against Carle Place June 3. 

The youngest roster member for the Royals let his bat do the talking in the bottom of the 3rd when Evan Raymond the 8th grader drove in two runs to put Port Jeff out front 4-0. The Frogs avoided a shutout in the top of the 4th, scoring a run but struggling against senior Luke Filippi’s heat from the mound, who notched eight strike outs in the win.

The Nassau County champs threatened in the top of the 5th, loading the bases with one out, but Filippi, no stranger to pressure, pitched his way out of a jam as Carle Place stranded three. Again, with bases loaded in the bottom of the 5th, freshman Joe Aronica ate a pitch, plating the runner on 3rd for a 5-1 lead. Mullen hit one deep to right in the bottom of the 6th, driving home Daniel Owens the junior for a 6-1 lead. With three outs of life left in the top of the 7th, Filippi fanned the Frogs in order to clinch the LIC title game. 

Photos by Bill Landon 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 18

0 58

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply