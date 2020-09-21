Police: Vandals Deface/Damage Tesla Building In Early September

1 of 4

Suffolk County Police said an unknown person or persons broke into the Tesla Science Center earlier this month and graffitied the inside and broke windows on the now reconstructed chimney.

Police said the vandals broke into the Tesla Science Center, located at 5 Randall Road, sometime between Sept. 7 and Sept. 12. Whoever broke in apparently spray painted WTF on one of the walls and another acronym on a toilet. The damage was valued at approximately $3,000.

On Sept. 19, the center held a ceremony where they displayed the final touches on the center’s reconstructed chimney. The windows had already been fixed by the time of the event. Those in charge of restoration said those windows had been painstakingly recreated to match the Tesla lab’s original design.

Check back later this week for the full story and more pictures of the first real renovation to Tesla’s historic lab.