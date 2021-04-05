Police seek woman in Commack Walmart theft

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police 4th Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole items from a Commack store in March.

A woman allegedly stole assorted apparel and other items from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road, on March 11 at approximately 11:45 a.m. The merchandise was valued at approximately $225.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.