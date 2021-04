1 of 6

For two days in a row, Benner’s Farm in East Setauket was filled with holiday joy.

On April 3 and 4, the farm was filled with socially-distanced egg hunts spread out throughout the two days. Children were able to take photos with the Easter Bunny, who sat in a wagon while children sat a few feet in front of him to keep everyone safe.

Benner’s also had vendors on hand at the annual event, and families were able to visit with the farm’s animals.