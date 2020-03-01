PJ Chamber Awards Funds to Two Businesses for Shared Signage

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce recently awarded funds to two small businesses, neighbors, really, who unknowingly were both working toward the same goal.

The chamber released their small business award Jan. 28 to Amanda Eckart of Keller Williams Realty Homes & Estate, and Eric and Nanci Huner of Huners Fitness Advantage. Both are located in the same building at 111 North Country Road in Port Jeff, and each had moved into their businesses at around the same time.

Barbara Ransome, director of operations for the chamber, said while their small business awards are typically $1,000, this year it was increased to $1,200 and split evenly between the two businesses. Chamber president Mary Joy Pipe gave the joint award to the winning business owners at the Jan. 28 event.

“[It’s] a win-win for them and the chamber to help two members,” she said.

Nanci Huner said as a relatively new business to the area, the funds for new signage are especially important.

“By receiving this award our sign will be available very soon which will dramatically improve our new business traffic,” she said via email. “The Port Jefferson chamber, especially Barbara Ransome, has been a key support system for Huners Fitness Advantage. We are looking forward to many years in Port Jefferson.”