Pierson Whalers beach Port Jeff Royals in Suffolk championship

Port Jeff senior forward Luke Dickhuth drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Tyler Cobb shoots for three. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior forward Luke Dickhuth drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Tyler Cobb scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior guard Jack Keegan shoots for three. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior guard Jack Keegan drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Tyler Cobb drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior forward Luke Dickhuth drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior guard Jack Keegan shoots from long range. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Tyler Cobb drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Tyler Cobb lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior forward Luke Dickhuth floats one in. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Tyler Cobb takes flight from the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Conor Daily with a reverse layup. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior forward Luke Dickhuth takes flight. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior guard Jack Keegan scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Tyler Cobb shoots for three. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Conor Daily drains a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Tyler Cobb with the up and under. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Conor Daily lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior forward Luke Dickhuth banks two more. Photo by Bill Landon

The Pierson Whalers seemed to have the measure of Port Jefferson in the Suffolk County Class C championship round, yet the Royals made some defensive takeaways late in the third quarter, closing the gap to just one point.

Conor Daily’s long-distance shooting kept the Royals in the game, and the junior scored a team high of 23 points, which included seven three-pointers. Teammate Luke Dickhuth drove the lane all game, battling down low for 15 points. Jack Keegan also banked 10, but Pierson was able to weather the late-game surge and hold on for the 58-52 victory at St. Joseph’s Danzi Athletic Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

— Photos by Bill Landon



