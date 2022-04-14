Pet food drive for Long Island Cares underway

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine has announced that the town will take part in Long Island Cares’ annual Legislative Pet Food Drive Challenge through April 22. Now in its 11th year, the drive is focused on collecting and providing food for the family members most vulnerable to hunger — our pets. Drop off locations include:

◉Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville

◉Brookhaven Animal Shelter, 300 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven

◉Coram Fire Department, 303 Middle Country Road, Coram

◉College 101 Resource Center, 290 Main Street, East Setauket

◉Brookhaven Town Highway Department, 1140 Old Town Road, Coram

◉Brookhaven Town Parks and Recreation Administration, 286 Hawkins Road, Centereach

Suggested donation items include canned dog and cat food, five to ten-pound bags of dry food and treats.

“Many residents are struggling to make ends meet, and this means they are also struggling to find the means to feed their pets,” said Supervisor Romaine. “I look forward to seeing how much food is collected and I want to thank Long Island Cares for all the work they do to feed those in need in Brookhaven Town and across Long Island.”