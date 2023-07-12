Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Shirley

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Shirley on July 11.

David Arnold, was crossing the roadway northbound, in front of 863 Montauk Highway, when he was struck by a SUV heading westbound on Montauk Highway that fled the scene. He was then run over by a westbound sedan, which fled northbound on William Floyd Parkway, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Arnold, 48, was transported via Suffolk County Police MedEvac helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.