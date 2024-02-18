Pedestrian killed in Farmingdale motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a

pedestrian in East Farmingdale on Feb. 17.

A male pedestrian was crossing Route 110 at the intersection of Conklin Street when he was struck by a

southbound 2001 GMC Savanna at approximately 11:10 p.m.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead

at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the GMC, John Hader, 57, of Lindenhurst, was not injured. The vehicle was impounded

for a safety check. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.