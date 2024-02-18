Comsewogue girls hoops erupts against close rival Rocky Point

1 of 6

By Bill Landon

Rocky Point trailed the Comsewogue Warriors from the opening tipoff but closed within two points at 24-22 at the halftime buzzer. Comsewogue erupted in the second half outscoring the Eagles by 10 points in the third quarter and eight more in the fourth to win the game 53-33 in the League IV road game Feb. 8.

Vienna Guzman topped the scoring charts for Comsewogue with 16 points followed by Maria Stamatopoulos and Jayla Callender with nine points apiece.

McKenzie Moeller led the Eagles with 10 points followed by Kylie Lamoureux who banked seven.

The win lifted the Warriors to 10-2 in league standings behind top-seeded Westhampton while the Eagles dropped to 8-4 for third place in the division.