Paws in Puddles in Coram celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

On May 3, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner (holding scissors) joined in celebrating the grand opening of Paws in Puddles, a small, family owned and operated self-service dog wash and grooming salon located at 1844E Route 112 in Coram with a ribbon cutting.

The new business, owned and operated by Eduardo Fernandez (center left) and his wife, Christine Fernandez (center right), is equipped with multiple tubs for self-service dog washing, or you can entrust your pet with the “Paws in Puddles” staff to wash for you. If you are interested in their staff grooming services, bring in your dog ahead of time for a fair and accurate quote in person.

For more information, please call 631-846-6096 or visit their website at www.PawsInPuddles.com.

Front row, pictured left to right are Brett Davenport (Senior VP at Island Federal Bank); Joan Nickeson (Port Jefferson Station (PJST) Chamber of Commerce Community Liaison); Kayla Fernandez, Eduardo Fernandez, Councilwoman Jane Bonner, Jennifer Dzvonar, president of PJST Chamber of Commerce; Eduardo Fernandez (owner), Christine Fernandez (owner), Cheryl Goodall (groomer), Jennifer Sanchez (groomer), Tabatha Fajardo (Town Legislative Aide), Stephanie Quiroga (PNC), Paul Perrone (VP of PJST Chamber).