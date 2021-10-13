Patriots blank Wolverines in boys soccer

1 of 25

It was Ward Melville sophomore striker Rob Hauss who broke the ice with three minutes left in the opening half off an assist from Ron Palillo to put the Patriots out front, 1-0, in a League II matchup Oct. 11 on the road against Newfield.

Dominic Lollo’s foot scored the insurance goal with the help of Sean LaPeters in the second half for the final score, 2-0. Ward Melville senior Jack Jespersen made seven stops in net.

The win lifts the Patriots to 7-3-1 in their division with three games remaining before post season play begins.