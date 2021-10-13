Patriots blank Wolverines in boys soccer

Newfield sophomore Jake Seigel battles Tyler Ruffini in a league II matchup Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Newfields Jake Seigel challenges Tyler Ruffini for possession in a league II matchup Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Newfield sophomore Jake Seigel heads the ball in a league II matchup against Ward Melville Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Ron Palillo with a clearing shot in a road game against Newfield Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Newfield sophomore John Jimenez presses inside in a home game against Ward Melville. Credit: Bill Landon
Newfield co-captain Joe Fuentes with a take away against Ward Melville at home Oct 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Owen Haviland settles the ball for the Patriots in a road game against Newfield Oct 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior goal keep Jack Jespersen with a save for the Patriots in a road game against Newfield. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Avery Kuhn with a crossing pass in a league II matchup Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Ron Palillo with a cross in a road game against Newfield Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Newfield co-captain Joe Fuentes with a take away against Ward Melville at home Oct 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Jake Seigel challenges Dylan Verby the 8th grader for possession in a league II matchup Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville teammates congratulates Rob Hauss #26 after the sophomore broke the ice for the score for a 1-0 lead in the opening half. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Christopher Fumai clears the ball up-field in a road game against Newfield Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Newfield senior keeper Carter Rothwell clears the ball for the Wolverines in a home game against Ward Melville. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior co-captain Tyler Ruffini with a clearing shot in a road game against Newfield Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Newfield sophomore Jake Seigel settles the ball in a league II matchup against Ward Melville Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Dylan Fastenberg heads the ball up-field in a road game against Newfield defender in a league II matchup Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore defender Sawyer Meckley clears the ball for the Patriots Oct 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield co-captain Oscar Moreno cuts to the inside in a home game against Ward Melville Oct 11. Bill Landon
Newfield forward John Fuentes looks up-field in a home game against Ward Melville. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Dylan Fastenberg presses up-field against a Newfield defender in a league II matchup Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Newfield sophomore John Jimenez settles the ball in a home game against Ward Melville. Credit: Bill Landon
Dylan Fastenberg leaps over Jake Seigel in a league II matchup Oct 11. Bill Landon photo
Newfield forward John Fuentes battles Ward Melville striker Rob Hauss midfield in a league II matchup against Oct 11. Bill Landon photo

It was Ward Melville sophomore striker Rob Hauss who broke the ice with three minutes left in the opening half off an assist from Ron Palillo to put the Patriots out front, 1-0, in a League II matchup Oct. 11 on the road against Newfield.

Dominic Lollo’s foot scored the insurance goal with the help of Sean LaPeters in the second half for the final score, 2-0. Ward Melville senior Jack Jespersen made seven stops in net. 

The win lifts the Patriots to 7-3-1 in their division with three games remaining before post season play begins.

