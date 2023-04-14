Part of Railroad Street in Huntington renamed in memory of Alison Russo

On Wednesday, April 12, at 11 a.m., a ceremony was held to rename a portion of Railroad Street in Huntington Station in memory of Huntington Community First Aid Squad and FDNY EMS Capt. Alison Russo. She was murdered in September last year while on duty in Queens.

A media advisory notice said that Russo had been with HCFAS since 1992, serving for nearly 30 years. She also served in the FDNY for 24 years and was a first responder at the World Trade Center on 9/11. The HCFAS and the FDNY promoted Russo to captain following her death.

Huntington Town Supervisor Edmund Smyth (R) led the ceremony. It began with the pledge of allegiance followed by the Huntington High School Choir singing the national anthem.

Huntington Manor Fire Department Chaplain Chuck Brady then came to the podium to speak. “To us, this is so much more than just a renaming of a street,” he said. “It is more a remembrance that every time we go down this street we will remember Alison, her bravery, and her many selfless acts of compassion and love.”

After Brady said a prayer, Smyth took the podium. “There are an abundance of words that can be used to describe Captain Russo — dedicated, strong, friendly, compassionate,” he said. “Her legacy and impact will never be forgotten here in Huntington.”

Russo’s father, Frank Fuoco, was then invited to say a few words. “Alison never boasted of her achievements,” he said of his daughter. He went on to say that she devoted her career to helping those in need.

Speaking of the day she was murdered, he said, “We’re here today to honor and shed brightness on that day. I know Alison would like all uniformed and support personnel to share this event with her.” The father added, “There’s so much emptiness all around us without her, she was our hero.”

Fuoco tearfully shared a dream he had on the eve of his birthday in which his daughter came to visit him dressed in her uniform. He relayed the dream to his wife and she told him, “That was Alison, wishing you happy birthday.”

Tiffany White, a member of HCFAS, then spoke about how Russo had impacted her life. “Alison was a mentor to many,” she said. “Ally took me under her wing [in 2005] and taught me about the EMS world. In 2008, I was able to become a full member because of her. She taught me everything I know about EMS.”

“Ally dedicated her life to helping others, whether you were a friend, a co-worker, or simply just a member of the community,” she added. “Today we honor Alison for all her hard work and dedication to the community that she so proudly served and lives that

she touched.”

Brady ended the ceremony with a closing prayer, then taps was played while the new sign was unveiled in memory of the fallen public servant. It reads: “Capt. Alison Russo Way: Huntington Community First

Aid Squad.”

