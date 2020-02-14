Panthers Boys Basketball Pounce, Downing John Glenn 66-52

Miller Place senior Ryan Sheridan fights his way to the basket in the Panther’s playoff opener against Glenn Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Tim Hirdt shoots from the paint for the Panthers in their playoff opener at home vs John Glenn. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place senior Thomas Cirrito above the rim for the score in a playoff victory over John Glenn Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Thomas Cirrito scores two for the Panthers in their playoff opener against John Glenn. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place senior Matt Frank goes to the rim in the Panther’s playoff opener against John Glenn Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place senior Ryan Sheridan scores in the Panther’s 66-52 playoff victory over John Glenn at home Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Ryan Sheridan shoots from the line in the Panther’s 66-52 playoff victory over John Glenn Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Matt Frank lays up for two of his 14 points in the Panther’s playoff opener against Glenn Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place senior Matt Frank takes flight for the basket in a 66-52 victory over visiting John Glenn Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Justin Leichter drains a three pointer for the Panthers at home against Elwood John Glenn in the first round of the playoffs Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place senior Jay Krumholz scores from the line in the Panther’s 66-52 playoff victory over John Glenn at home Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Daniel Berrios muscles his way to the rim in a playoff opener against John Glenn Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Daniel Berrios goes to the rim in a playoff opener against Elwood John Glenn Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Daniel Berrios goes to the rim in a playoff opener against Elwood John Glenn Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo

It was a trifecta for Miller Place in the opening round of post season play, having defeated Elwood John Glenn twice during the regular season. The Panther’s made it three-in-a-row, taking down the visiting Knights 66-52 to survive to play another day.

Miller Place senior Daniel Barrios was lights-out driving the lane seemingly at will and netting a team high of 22 points. Matt Frank’s eight points in the 3rdquarter extinguished a Glenn rally, banking 14 points on the night while teammate Justin Leichter did his damage from long-distance draining four triples for 12 points.

The Panthers are seeded No. 4 and will have their work cut out for them when they collide in a road game against Amityville, the No. 1 seed, Feb. 19. Tipoff is at 5:00 p.m.

