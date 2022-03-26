Pal-O-Mine Equestrian announces its third annual Derby Stakes

Save the date! Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, Inc., a private, not for profit organization providing a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities, will hold its third annual Derby Stakes on Friday, May 6 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Unlike last year’s virtual event, this year’s Derby Stakes will be a live event at Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, 829 Old Nichols Road, Islandia.

“We are so excited to bring our popular live Derby Stakes back for the enjoyment of Long Islanders,” said Pal-O-Mine Equestrian founder and CEO Lisa Gatti. “It is a wonderful family event in the fresh outdoors where people of all ages can enjoy watching our horses and staff compete in several fun races. In the program, we emulate the real Derby experience, from the trumpeter signaling the start of the races to a real life jockey announcing the horses and the outriders as they enter the arena. The winners are showered with ribbons and a wreath of flowers.”

The Derby Stakes will feature Pal-O-Mine’s staff riding its horses in six competitive races that showcase both the herd’s versatility and the riders’ talent as horsemen and women. Among them will be a “Seattle Slow” walking race and a “Smoky Jones” canter race. Pre-race activities include interactive farm games, hat contest, paddock walk, craft fair and a photo booth. This year ‘s event will also have a Parade of Breeds showcasing many unique breeds of horses that Pal-O-Mine uses in their program.

Admission is $10 per person (under 5 are free) and all donations from the event will go to supporting the care of the Pal-O-Mine herd of therapy horses. In addition to making a donation, there are sponsorship opportunities for Long Island families, businesses, associations, and civic groups. Call Tessa at 631-348-1389 for more information.