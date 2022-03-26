Business News: Military family brings Batteries Plus to Huntington

Trusted expert for all things batteries, lightbulbs and phone repair, opens on April 28

Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, is opening its newest locally owned and operated store in Huntington. Opening its doors on April 28 at 169 Walt Whitman Rd., Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing the community with quality products and services, all at affordable prices.

Batteries Plus Huntington will provide residents services for their automotive needs, such as free car battery testing and installations on most vehicles, and help keep their cell phone, key fob, laptop, and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Each staff member has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. Also offering a range of products, such as: automotive batteries (ATV, snowmobile, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, Batteries Plus will be hosting a grand opening event on April 29, which will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store will be offering free 4-pack AA Rayovac batteries throughout the day while supplies last, and guests will also have the opportunity to enter for the chance to win a Champion 3500W Remote Start Generator.

The new Batteries Plus location is owned and operated by the Lewis family, who lives in Huntington. Years back the family was on a road trip to Virginia when their truck broke down. Victor Lewis Sr. decided to stop into a Batteries Plus and search for a new car battery. He fell in love with the concept. A few years later Lewis Sr. lost a hard-fought battle with cancer. Now his wife Audrey, his daughter Netyana and two sons Victor Jr. and Joshua plan to run the business in his memory.

“Victor was a loving husband and an amazing man, he brought a smile to everyone’s face,” said Audrey. “Our goal is to bring a smile to every customers face when they walk into our Batteries Plus the same way Victor would have done.”

The Lewis family plans to open three locations with Audrey as their public relations contact, Netyana as their commercial representative, Victor Jr. as their general manager, and Joshua as a floor worker. The Huntington location will be accompanied by stores in Westbury and Franklin Square.

Throughout the pandemic, Batteries Plus locations across the country have remained open to help individuals, communities, and organizations keep their devices and electronic equipment, including laptops, hearing aids, medical devices like infusion pumps, monitors, carts on wheels, and more, running as smoothly as possible. Offering services to businesses, large and small throughout the community, Batteries Plus can make on-site assessments at each location and will provide services for lighting and fixtures, helping technology operate efficiently, repair damaged items and more. Batteries Plus of Huntington will be another option for customers and local businesses to fulfill their essential needs.

Founded in 1988 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus has become the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb and smartphone/tablet repair company.

“The Lewis family and the new Batteries Plus location will be an excellent addition to our team,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “We are excited for the Lewis Family and their location to grow within their community and provide our products and services to their neighbors in Huntington.”

To find out more information about the new Huntington location, please visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/store-locator/ny/huntingtonstation/batteries-plus-547?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=local&utm_campaign=bpb&storecode=547. The Huntington location is hiring visit them in person or call the store line for more information.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®’ Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

For additional information on the brand, visit www.batteriesplus.com.