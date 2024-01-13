OTC medicine stolen from BJ’s Wholesale in Deer Park

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole allergy medication from a Deer Park store last month.

A man and woman allegedly stole approximately $1800 worth of Allegra from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 1900 The Arches Circle, on December 20 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The same man and woman were captured on camera allegedly stealing medicine from BJ’s Wholesale Club in East Farmingdale on the same day at approximately 8:30 p.m. $3,674 worth of medicine was stolen from that store.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.