Lottery tickets stolen from Ridge gas station

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole lottery tickets from a Ridge gas station in November.

A man allegedly stole lottery tickets from Shell, located at 1511 Middle Country Road, on November 11 at 6:05 p.m. The suspect fled in a black Honda Element, license plate LCE 2164.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.