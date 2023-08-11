One-stop shop for men & man’s best friend coming to Stony Brook Village

Stony Brook Village and Madison’s Niche have announced an addition to the lifestyle center — D.K. Brothers by Madison’s Niche. Expected to open this Fall, the boutique will offer a curated collection of men’s apparel, lifestyle gifts, and luxury pet accessories.

Customers can expect to shop denim, t-shirts, dress shirts, casual wear, small leather goods, travel accessories, home accents, fragrances, books, and many more gift categories. D.K. Brothers will also feature an elevated pet collection to shop for special outfits, accessories, toys, bowls, beds, treats, and more.

Karen McAvoy founded Madison’s Niche in 2012 with her daughter, Madison, as the brand’s inspiration and namesake. Like Madison’s Niche, D.K. Brothers is a concept inspired by and named for Karen’s sons, Daniel and Kenneth. Today, over a decade later, Madison’s Niche remains a celebrated retail staple that has since expanded to eight brick-and-mortar locations (Stony Brook Village, Huntington, Garden City, Sayville, Plainview, Rye Brook, and Woodbury) along with an e-commerce platform.

To stay updated, visit madisonsniche.com, stonybrookvillage.com, and on social media @madisonsnicheboutique and @stonybrookvillage.