‘On Golden Pond’ returns to local theaters for 40th anniversary Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsMovie Review by Heidi Sutton - December 8, 2021 0 28 In honor of its 40th anniversary, On Golden Pond returns to select theaters nationwide for a special limited engagement on Sunday, Dec. 12 and Wednesday, Dec. 15, courtesy of Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Universal Pictures. Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn in a scene from the film. Photo courtesy of Fathom Events Cantankerous retiree Norman Thayer (Henry Fonda in his final film) and his conciliatory wife, Ethel (Katharine Hepburn), spend summers at their New England vacation home on the shores of idyllic Golden Pond. This year, their adult daughter, Chelsea (Jane Fonda), visits with her new fiancée (Dabney Coleman) and his teenage son, Billy (Doug McKeon) on their way to Europe. After leaving Billy behind to bond with Norman, Chelsea returns, attempting to repair the long-strained relationship with her aging father before it’s too late. Directed by Mark Rydell, On Golden Pond (1981) was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture. Both Hepburn and Henry Fonda won Oscars for their performances, as did playwright/screenwriter Ernest Thompson. Dave Grusin’s beautiful score also received a well-deserved nomination. The special screening includes exclusive insights from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. Running time is 2 hours. Locally, the film will be screened at AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; at Island 16 Cinema de Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.; and Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, 1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.