Off-duty officer and good samaritans pull victims from burning vehicle in Farmingville

An off-duty Suffolk County Police Department Sixth Precinct police officer and two good Samaritans pulled two people out of a vehicle that caught fire following a motor vehicle crash in Farmingville on June 24.

Maribel Ramirez was driving a 2014 Honda northbound on County Road 83, near South Bicycle Path, when the vehicle struck a guard rail and overturned at approximately 5:20 a.m. Off-duty Sixth Precinct police officer Kevin Farina, who was on his way to work, observed the overturned vehicle and stopped to assist. The vehicle caught fire as Officer Farina and two good Samaritans pulled Maribel Ramirez, 45, of Coram, and her passenger, Mario Ramirez, 41, of Coram, out of the vehicle. Both victims were uninjured.