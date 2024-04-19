Obituary: Richard Lusak

Prepared by Randi Dewitt

Richard Lusak passed away peacefully on April 7 at the age of 83 in the company of his family just nine days away from his birthday.

He was born on Long Island to Catherine and Nestor Lusak. He attended Seton Hall High School, then received his bachelor’s degree from C.W. Post College and a master’s degree in library science.

Richard married his beloved wife, Rosalie, in 1963 and moved to Port Jefferson, where they raised their three children. He founded the Comsewogue Public Library in a portable classroom in 1966, and in 1969 led the efforts for a permanent building located at Terryville Road in Port Jefferson Station.

Over the years, Richard oversaw the expansion of the library to what it is now. He was a charter member of the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce and sat on the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau board and the Ethics Board. He was also a past president of the Port Jefferson Rotary Club, a trustee on the Mather Memorial Hospital board and a trustee of Island Nursing & Rehab Center board.

Richard retired in 2002 so he and his wife could enjoy traveling and spending time with their family. He will be dearly missed by this beloved wife of 60 years; his sons, Robert and Russell and daughter, Randi; his grandchildren Alex, Rebecca and Emma Lusak, Matthew, Aaron and Jordyn Lusak, and Lucy and Brady DeWitt.

A memorial service was held on April 13 at Moloney’s Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation is kindly made in Richard’s memory to Shriners Children’s Hospitals at www.shrinerschildrens.org.