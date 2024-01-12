Obituary: Kathleen “Kathy” Matthews

Prepared by the Matthew’s Family

Kathleen Oitzinger Matthews died on Dec. 3 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born in Washington, Iowa, on Jan. 28, 1941, she was the daughter of Dr. William and Helen (Johnson) Dwyer.

Having grown up the child of a Navy serviceman, she moved frequently. A graduate of St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana, Kathy continued her education receiving a doctorate in psychology from Adelphi University.

Her life was filled with service to others. She was a clinical psychologist for 35 years. Her genuine empathy, intelligence and keen perception helped people both in and out of her office.

Kathy was a Poquott resident for 25 years. She was a Village of Poquott trustee for eight years and chair of the Poquott Environmental Action Committee when it finalized the opening of the Stephen D. Matthews Nature Preserve in 2006. Kathy was an active member of the Poquott Civic Association, the Three Village Democratic Club and the Three Village Community Trust. In 2008 she was chosen to be The Village Times Herald’s Person of the Year in civics.

As a young mother, she volunteered in the schools and started a summer art program in Port Washington. Kathy’s love for her family was evident in the many traditions she created, like needlepoint Christmas stockings, letter pancakes and sugar cookies.

She was predeceased by her husband of 20 years, Stephen, in 2005 and is survived by her six children.

A graveside memorial at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Port Jefferson is planned for June. Memorial contributions may be made to the Three Village Community Trust, P.O. Box 2596, Setauket, NY 11733.