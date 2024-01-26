Obituary: Connie and Ken Gorman

The late Connie and Ken Gorman were honored by their family and friends on Nov. 12 last year.

John Kenneth “Ken” Gorman died at home in Florida on April 16, 2018, and Constance Corbett “Connie” Gorman died in assisted living in California on Nov. 2, 2023. As per their wishes, they were cremated, their ashes were mixed and spread by their family and friends. They were residents of Stony Brook from 1957 to 2015.

Ken was born to Alice and George Gorman in Queens on April 23, 1930. Connie was born to Marge and Robert Corbett in Queens on June 24, 1931.

Connie and Ken fell in love in high school. Their first date was to the movies where they got caught trying to walk in backward through the exit doors. That initial setback did not deter them as they married on June 27, 1954.

Connie and Ken were extraordinary educators. After starting as elementary school teachers, Ken became assistant superintendent for Shoreham-Wading River school district and Connie became assistant director of special education for Three Village school district.

Ken obtained his doctorate in education from Columbia in 1968. Connie earned her master’s in education from C. W. Post in 1978. Ken received his doctor of law degree from Queens College and was admitted to the New York bar in 1988.

They were 40-year members of the Old Field Club and enjoyed retirement at the beach, playing tennis and golf.

They are survived by daughters Kate and Kim, son Ken, granddaughters Taylor and Nikki, great-granddaughters Logan Farmer and Lainey Venezuela, great-grandson Kameron Kenneth Farmer, Connie’s sister Marjorie Muller and her children, Ken’s brother Frank, and many adoring nieces and nephews.